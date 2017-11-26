Masked men with guns rob money from charity box at Halifax convenience store

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Cove Market Convenience store on Herring Cove Road in Halifax.

Police say the incident took place Saturday around 9:50 p.m.

Police said that two men entered the store wearing masks and armed with long guns. They fled the store on foot after taking money from a charity box.

Police say an employee was injured in the robbery but did not require medical attention.

Patrol officers and a Police Service Dog did a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.