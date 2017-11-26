Halifax police use Taser on man who broke window, assaulted woman and resisted arrest
Halifax Regional Police have laid charges after a man allegedly damaged property and assaulted a woman in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
Police say they were called to a residence in the 30 block of Gaston Road around 9:45 p.m., following a report that a man damaged a window at the residence and assaulted a woman before leaving the area on foot.
READ: 2 St. FX students facing charges after sexual assault allegations, RCMP looking for more victims
Police say they located the suspect near a vehicle on Gaston Road.
When the man resisted arrest, police say they used a Conducted Energy Weapon – also known as a Taser – to gain control and arrest the suspect.
READ MORE: N.S. police watchdog: Driver at fault for crash into power pole
A 51-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, is facing charges of assault and property damage. He is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
Police say the investigation into the matter remains ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.