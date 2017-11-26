Halifax police use Taser on man who broke window, assaulted woman and resisted arrest

Halifax Regional Police have laid charges after a man allegedly damaged property and assaulted a woman in Dartmouth on Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a residence in the 30 block of Gaston Road around 9:45 p.m., following a report that a man damaged a window at the residence and assaulted a woman before leaving the area on foot.

Police say they located the suspect near a vehicle on Gaston Road.

When the man resisted arrest, police say they used a Conducted Energy Weapon – also known as a Taser – to gain control and arrest the suspect.

A 51-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, is facing charges of assault and property damage. He is being held in custody pending a court appearance.

Police say the investigation into the matter remains ongoing.