Cause for Paws telethon raises $25K for Saskatoon SPCA

Cuddly canines and friendly felines were front and centre on Saturday.

The fifth annual Cause for Paws telethon took over the Shaw TV airwaves, all to support the Saskatoon SPCA.

“Saskatoonians really love their pets and they want them to be safe and they believe in the cause of animal welfare and adopting animals who need a second chance,” said Patricia Cameron, the executive director of the Saskatoon SPCA.

“It’s a huge effort each and every year. It takes a lot to make this happen, but it’s so worth it in the end,” said the Telethon’s producer, Simon Hiatt.

After six hours of live television, the telethon announced this year’s total of $25,600, bringing the five-year total close to $100,000.

“The generosity we’ve seen from the people in Saskatoon both in terms of individuals and corporate sponsors have been outstanding,” said Hiatt.

The SPCA said the donations will help provide homes and medical care for 4,000 animals which come through its doors each year.

“Animal welfare is an important part of a safe and healthy community for pets and people. When you’re helping a pet, you’re also helping your community in bigger ways,” said Cameron.

Global’s Lisa Ford and Ryan Kessler were on site for the event.