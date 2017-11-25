Man dies in collapsed trench in backyard of Glanbrook home

A man in his 40s has died while working in a trench in the backyard of a home in Glanbrook.

Firefighters were called to the home at 13 Periwinkle Drive off of Rymal Road East at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the man had been working on basement repairs in a hand-dug trench at the back of the house when the dirt collapsed around him.

The man had no vital signs when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Police are assisting with the coroner’s investigation, although it is believed to have been an accident.