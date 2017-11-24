Postal problems in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood has residents speaking out

Some residents in Stonebridge are sounding off against Canada Post saying they never know if the letter carrier is going to get it right.

More often than not, homeowners are ending with documents belonging to someone else and are worried with the holiday season ahead.

Hans Wang says he never knows what to expect every time he turns his key to the community mailbox.

Missing mail, why these Stonebridge residents are sounding off about their postal problems & @canadapostcorp #yxe #sask pic.twitter.com/gvJYpVsLtK — Meaghan Craig (@MCraigGlobal) November 24, 2017

Wang has lived along on Pringle Crescent since 2014 and says it’s only been in the last month that issues with daily mail delivery have begun.

“All of my neighbours, we kept getting somebody else’s mail,” said Wang.

“My neighbour on this side is getting my mail and and I’m getting their mail. The neighbour on this side, they’re getting it from the house behind,” Wang added as he pointed in three different directions.

Residents say they are not sure what’s causing the mix-ups at their community mail boxes and have filed complaints with Canada Post.

“I still have my neighbour’s mail sitting in my house and have to give it to them later,” Wang remarked.

The Good Samaritans are stepping up to play postal worker in order to ensure everyone gets their mail on-time.

“Looks like everything is mine,” said Tselmeg Ulzilz as she flipped through her pile of mail. She admits on one occasion to accidentally opening a letter addressed to someone else after it had been dropped in her mailbox.

Ulzilz also knows what’s it’s like to have someone other than the letter carrier distribute vital documents. A year ago, a neighbour hand delivered her children’s passports.

“He just knocked on the door and said ‘oh it’s for you guys’,” she said she stood there completely stunned but grateful that the passports finally arrived.

The postal problems are getting so bad some residents have resorted to leaving post-it notes on the exterior of their box, asking that whoever has their letters and packages to kindly drop them off at their home.

“It’s before the Christmas season so some people are getting their kids a gift, some people may be getting their pay cheque or some important letter so we better walk around to give to our neighbour,” said Wang.

As our camera rolled, a postal worker arrived on-scene saying he was just filling in for a week for the regular carrier but noted residents’ concerns.

In a statement to Global News, Canada Post said it’s investigating the situation and delivered an apology to area residents.

It also vowed that it would be replacing the locks on the community mailboxes where concerns have been brought to their attention and new keys issued to customers by next week.

If further confusion continues they ask that residents call Customer Service at 1-866-607-6301 to voice any concerns.