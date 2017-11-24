Winnipeg police launch video to help stop gender-based violence

Winnipeg Police Service has produced a video aimed at helping end violence against women and girls.

The video ‘Leave No One Behind‘ was launched Friday in support of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women Nov. 25.

The day of recognition kicks off a 16-day United Nations campaign against gender-based violence, which ends on Human Rights Day Dec. 10.

The Manitoba government has also supported the initiative, with an appeal to all who are witness to violence, to speak out.

“It is imperative that we all look for signs of abuse and violence,” Rochelle Squires, minister responsible for the status of women said.

“We need to support both those who continue to suffer and those brave enough to break away. We must create an environment where survivors feel supported,” Squires said.

Insp. Gord Friesen of the Winnipeg police said gender-based violence accounts for the largest volume of calls to the police service.

“Year in, year out domestic calls for service are our number one call… it happens way more than it should,” Friesen said. He added that even with the high number of calls, there are a significant number of incidents of violence against women that are never reported.

“We’re hoping that, through outreach through people seeing this video that more will be reported.”