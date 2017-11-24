City of Frederiction ready for winter weather

City of Fredericton officials say they’re ready to handle whatever this winter throws their way.

Fredericton Manager of Roadway Operations Mike Walker said the city is prepared with lots of salt, sand and other materials needed to tackle winter weather and keep roads safe.

“We’ve got all our equipment ready at this point,” Walker said.

Walker said last winter was difficult when it came to dealing with more ice than usual.

“We had a lot of freezing rain, freeze-thaw cycles that certainly can affect the conditions of the street greatly. We did use quite a bit of salt, but we’re fully stocked and we’re ready,” Walker said.

“We’re prepared to deal with whatever comes our way, but hopefully we don’t have to deal with as much as and freeze-thaw as we did last year.”

He said 2016/17 was also a difficult winter for keeping up with potholes because of the “freeze-thaw cycles”.

“[Potholes] started very early and we basically fought with them all winter long. We do have a strong resurfacing program and I feel that that helps us in our pothole situation. Hopefully, with the infrastructure renewal that we continue to do, it’s going to continue to reduce the issues that we have to deal with in the winter,” Walker said.

Walker said residents should also be careful once the snow and ice hits and should slow down and take their time on the road. He said sometimes it may not look slippery, but it can be quite icy.

He tells Global News there haven’t been any major budget changes to the city’s winter maintenance program and there were “no extreme overages.”

“We were over budget a little bit in our overtime and in fuel just because of the winter that we had last year, but nothing significant and we’re just coming into a new budget season,” Walker said.

He said once the snow does come it will be important for people to pay close attention to and follow the overnight parking bans.