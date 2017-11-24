London community committee announces Start.ca New Year’s Eve in the Park

In just over a month, Canada’s 150th anniversary will come to an end.

To celebrate this milestone one final time, London residents are invited to count down in the downtown for the Start.ca New Year’s Eve in the Park.

“We’ve really rejigged the evening to be more inclusive and involve more of a family focus. Instead of a couple hours before midnight, we’re going for five hours of programming,” said Marcus Plowright, chair of the New Year’s Eve planning committee.

“The whole goal of the event is to make sure that every Londoner has the opportunity for free, fun, family-oriented New Year’s Eve where they can celebrate with other citizens of the city,” he said.

The action starts downtown at 7 p.m. with the London Life Family Fest.

“Starting at 7 p.m. we’ll have two stages, with music and dance acts going non-stop for that two-hour period until 9 p.m.,” said Plowright. We’ve got fantastic stuff for the kids. Princesses will be on hand, superheroes. The mayor’s contribution being Star Wars characters. There’ll be snowman building, ice skating, there’ll be free hot chocolate.”

Then at 9 p.m., Plowright said there will be the first fireworks display. He said they wanted to have an earlier display for families with young children or for those who just can’t make it to midnight. Then local bands will perform.

“The city’s music department has a contest going, and they’re looking for entries from London bands who want to get up on stage in front of 10,000 to 20,000 people and play for half an hour or so each,” said Plowright.

Local musicians can compete for a chance to perform live at the largest New Year’s Eve party in London until Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59p.m. Click here to apply.

At 10 p.m. the Jack Richardson Orchestra will take over, playing a setlist full of Canadian songs, with everything from The Tragically Hip to Alanis Morissette.

At midnight, a second fireworks display will ring in the New Year.

“Really, [the evening is] in support of the citizens that want a free opportunity to get together and celebrate this great country on its 150th anniversary, the last night of our 150th year,” said Plowright.

Plowright adds there will also be free LTC bus rides to help make travel safe and easy so Londoners can do more.

The event takes place Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Victoria Park.