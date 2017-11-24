Winnipeg man facing immigration fraud-related charges
The Canada Border Services Agency announced three charges Friday against 66-year-old Aldredo Arrojado from Winnipeg.
The charges come after Arrojado reportedly posed as an immigration consultant and misrepresented himself in order to bring immigrants in Manitoba.
The offences occurred over a ten-year span, between 2007 and 2016.
Arrojado will appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court Nov. 27.
