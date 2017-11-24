Winnipeg man facing immigration fraud-related charges

The Canada Border Services Agency announced three charges Friday against 66-year-old Aldredo Arrojado from Winnipeg.

RELATED: Winnipeg man facing charged in immigration fraud case

The charges come after Arrojado reportedly posed as an immigration consultant and misrepresented himself in order to bring immigrants in Manitoba.

The offences occurred over a ten-year span, between 2007 and 2016.

Arrojado will appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court Nov. 27.