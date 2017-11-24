Wanted federal inmate known to frequent Peterborough area

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Peterborough and Lindsay areas.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) is looking for Karl Battle, 24, who is wanted for breaching his parole.

Battle is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-3 (160 cm), 169 pounds (77 kg) with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his left upper arm of a banner with designs and a heart, as well as scars on his right wrist and his right forearm.

OPP say Battle is currently serving a three-year, seven sentence for assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, theft under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is also known to frequent St Catherines, Hamilton, Toronto and Whitby, police said.

Anyone having contact with Battle or any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact ROPE at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 911.