Plan for weekend detours around two Winnipeg connector routes

Winnipeg motorists will have two detours to be watchful for on the weekend of Nov. 25-26.

The Louise Bridge, between Nairn Avenue and Higgins Avenue will be closed completely to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday to allow for the repair of a damaged bridge bearing.

People using the walking path will still have access to the bridge.

Ferry Road between Silver Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue will also be closed, from 7 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday while crews complete a sewer project.

Pedestrian access there will remain open.

In both closures, motorists are asked to find alternate routes and to allow extra travel time.

Current details on City of Winnipeg lane closures are available on the city website.