Bob Layton Editorial: You get the last word

About the electric semi coming from Tesla in a couple of years, Ken wants to know how all the materials for the truck got made — by diesel equipment or electric tools?

One listener says the only way they think this electric semi would be affordable is if they sold it “batteries not included.” Still, he says, if Canadian Tire says it’s good – he’s in.

Dale wants all drug dealers trafficking fentanyl charged with attempted murder.

About the editorial giving survivors of sexual assault the right to decide whether to name their assailant in social media, Michelle says thank you for your choice of words for survivors. You showed nothing but respect.

Dennis does not condone any form of media becoming judge and jury.

Mark says this is one topic he stays out of, because no matter what side you take, you are going to get peppered. Oh – I know that, Mark.

Still, he says keep up the editorials Bob. You single-handedly had me re-activate my Facebook account so I could comment again.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.