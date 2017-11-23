Kamloops RCMP seek white SUV that smacked one of their cars and got away

The Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV after a wild chase that saw it drive on the wrong side of the Yellowhead Highway and hit a police car before it took off again.

The chase began on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m.

A Kamloops officer tried to pull over a vehicle after it didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The driver wouldn’t stop and took off at high speed on to the Yellowhead Highway, at times taking to the wrong side of the road and making a police pursuit difficult.

Police spotted the vehicle on a side road near Rayleigh as they drove north on the Yellowhead.

Officers used two police vehicles to try to block the driver’s way but the white SUV then drove into a police car’s passenger side before it went north along the highway.

It was not pursued further.

The Kamloops RCMP said none of their officers were hurt, but they asked the public to contact police if they see any vehicles driving in an “erratic manner.”

The white SUV in question may have sustained front-end damage after it crashed into a police car.

Surveillance footage from a Husky gas station at Heffley Creek where the driver is believed to has stopped was posted online by CFJC.

Husky employee Laurie Sallows said the man filled up quick before he left again.

“The guy only pumped $4.44 of the $20 he gave me and never came back for his change,” Sallows told CFJC.

He moved fast, but he didn’t seem like he was panicked, she said.