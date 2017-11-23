Hamilton school bus driver charged with child abduction

A Hamilton school bus driver has been charged after a 14-year-old student was allegedly abducted four times in the month of October.

The victim, who police say has an intellectual disability, was being transported to and from an east-end Hamilton school at the time of the alleged offences.

The accused was an employee of Attridge Transportation, police said. The company told CHML that the employee was terminated on Oct. 25, the day after police launched their investigation.

He was also a volunteer bus driver for City Kidz and did home visits for the organization, police said.

David Nauss, 70, has been charged with four counts of abduction of a person under 16 years of age. He is in custody pending a bail hearing.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.