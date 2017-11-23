Downtown Lethbridge building condemned; owner says he can’t keep up with unwanted transients

An 85-year-old building in downtown Lethbridge has been condemned because of guests described as “unwanted” by the owner.

“The department of health is shutting ‘er down… ”

Doug Cutler watched mournfully on Thursday, as a public health officer let tenants know the building is condemned.

READ MORE: What winter is like on the streets of Lethbridge for one homeless man

Cutler has owned Galt Manor for seven years. He said the first five were uneventful, but that’s recently changed as unwanted transients began calling the building home.

“They came in herds, started sitting on the doorstep” he said, “They started bugging people and good people started to leave. They’ve chased away all of my good tenants.”

According to him, drug users and non-paying tenants have taken over the building, using the lawn in the summer, and the hallways in winter – leaving behind used needles, human waste and stolen goods.

“[They] throw garbage everywhere, break in where ever they want to. If they can’t get through the door, they’ll break a window”

READ MORE: 2 charged in Lethbridge drug bust involving prescription narcotics

Cutler said he spends at least 10 hours there every day and each day he can “turn away 60 to 80 people.”

He’s acting as a security guard for the building most of the time, cleaning up and keeping people out.

Health officials have given Cutler a list of things that need to be repaired and cleaned before tenants are allowed back into the building, but he says he doesn’t have the money to complete them and doesn’t know what the future holds for the building.

“If these people continue to roam here. If this is what it is, its impossible to run a business here”