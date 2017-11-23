Trudeau to give lecture, participate in Q and A in P.E.I. before heading to N.L.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a swing through Atlantic Canada today, with stops in P.E.I. and Newfoundland.

Trudeau plans to deliver the Symons Lecture at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown and participate in a question-and-answer session.

READ: Canada concerned about returning ISIS fighters, Justin Trudeau says

The prime minister will then head to eastern Newfoundland to meet with a local Liberal candidate in Clarenville.

Trudeau is expected to be in Goose Bay on Friday to apologize to former students of residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador.

READ: Justin Trudeau blocked from entering Scarborough mall event after being mobbed by fans

They were left out of a compensation package and a national apology in 2008 by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

His Conservative government argued for much of the next decade that Ottawa did not oversee those schools.