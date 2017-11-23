Scott Thompson: Forget an Emmy, how about an apartment named after you?

Hamilton had a brush with greatness this week.

Well, sort of.

The old CHCH TV complex on Jackson Street is about to be turned into a condo tower, but not without a little Hollywood intervention.

No, it’s not a sex scandal, but it is making at least one big star all hot and bothered.

The new condo development called Television City pays tribute to the stars by naming condo units after them.

At least, that’s what the developer says.

Forget an Emmy, who wouldn’t want an apartment named after them?

Not so fast. Apparently, no permission was given, so the names and images are being used without authorization.

William Shatner the actor isn’t impressed with William Shatner the 1375 sq.-ft. two-bedroom condo unit.

And he has tweeted buddies Henry Winkler, Jay Leno, Don Johnson and Betty White, who also have units named after them.

Why ask for permission when it’s easier to beg forgiveness.

Plus the ensuing publicity for the new condo to take the names down is worth more than any endorsement.

Mission: complete.

It’s too bad they just couldn’t take this to the Dr. Phil suite and work it all out.

Now it may have to be settled in Judge Judy’s quarters.