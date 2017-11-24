Politics
November 24, 2017 8:18 am

Ancaster mourns passing of former mayor Ann Sloat

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
Former Ancaster Mayor Ann Sloat has died at age 89.

Ken Mann
A former mayor of Ancaster has passed away.

Coun. Lloyd Ferguson has confirmed the death of Ann Sloat, at the age of 89, saying that he received that confirmation from her family on Wednesday.

Sloat was mayor of Ancaster from 1973 to 1984 and a regional councillor prior to amalgamation. She also served briefly as a member of provincial parliament.

The forecourt of Ancaster’s Old Town Hall was renamed in her honour during a ceremony this past spring.

In Sloat’s memory, Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the city flag will fly at half-mast until funeral services have been held.

Global News