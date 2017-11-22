Crashes cause major slowdowns on Deerfoot Trail during Wednesday morning commute

It was a rough start to the morning commute for thousands of Deerfoot Trail drivers on Wednesday morning after a series of crashes brought traffic to a crawl in both directions.

Problems in south Calgary started just before 7 a.m. with a crash on northbound Deerfoot at Douglasdale Boulevard S.E., which quickly caused backups that stretched back toward 130 Avenue S.E.

Crash sites right now: N-B Macleod at Heritage, N-B Deerfoot at Douglasdale, S-B DF and 16 Ave, Metis & 80 Ave NE, Copperstone Pl & Copperstone Circle SE.. — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) November 22, 2017

Additionally, there was a crash on westbound 17 Avenue west of Deerfoot Trail S.E. that blocked one lane.

About 45 minutes later, emergency crews were called to a crash on northbound Deerfoot Trail on the Calf Robe Bridge which reduced traffic to just one lane.

A two-vehicle crash then happened on eastbound Anderson Road S.E. heading onto northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E.

In north Calgary, a crash on southbound Deerfoot Trail at 64 Avenue N.E. happened at around 7 a.m. causing major delays.

About 20 minutes later, there was a crash on southbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. at 16 Avenue N.E.

