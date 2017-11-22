Traffic
November 22, 2017 2:26 pm

Crashes cause major slowdowns on Deerfoot Trail during Wednesday morning commute

By Leslie Horton Global News

A crash ties up the Calf Robe Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Global News
A A

It was a rough start to the morning commute for thousands of Deerfoot Trail drivers on Wednesday morning after a series of crashes brought traffic to a crawl in both directions.

Problems in south Calgary started just before 7 a.m. with a crash on northbound Deerfoot at Douglasdale Boulevard S.E., which quickly caused backups that stretched back toward 130 Avenue S.E.

Additionally, there was a crash on westbound 17 Avenue west of Deerfoot Trail S.E. that blocked one lane.

About 45 minutes later, emergency crews were called to a crash on northbound Deerfoot Trail on the Calf Robe Bridge which reduced traffic to just one lane.

A two-vehicle crash then happened on eastbound Anderson Road S.E. heading onto northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E.

In north Calgary, a crash on southbound Deerfoot Trail at 64 Avenue N.E. happened at around 7 a.m. causing major delays.

About 20 minutes later, there was a crash on southbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. at 16 Avenue N.E.

Have a traffic tip for Leslie Horton? Tweet her at @global_leslie.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Traffic
Commute
Deerfoot Trail
Deerfoot Trail crash
Deerfoot Trail crashes
Morning commute

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News