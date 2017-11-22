Crime
November 22, 2017 6:07 am

Man seriously injured after shooting in Etobicoke

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the area of Islington Avenue and Albion Road on Nov. 22, 2017.

Andrew Collins
A male in his early 20s is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in west-end Toronto.

Toronto police said they responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Albion Road.

Officers arrived and located the victim in a blue sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but police said he is expected to survive.

Police have not released a description of the suspect but said a beige vehicle was seen fleeing the scene.

 

