Man seriously injured after shooting in Etobicoke
A male in his early 20s is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in west-end Toronto.
Toronto police said they responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Islington Avenue and Albion Road.
Officers arrived and located the victim in a blue sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but police said he is expected to survive.
Police have not released a description of the suspect but said a beige vehicle was seen fleeing the scene.
