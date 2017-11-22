Bob Layton Editorial: It’s awful

After Donald Trump was elected president, there was a lot of talk about Obamacare and how it had to be replaced with something better.

It was, of course, was a hot subject in the American media, and I heard on one TV show that as they looked for something better, they certainly did not want that awful socialized health care they have in Canada.

I met some Americans on vacation and as we talked about where we were from, I asked them how they were faring under their current medicare system.

There was good and bad, and great surprise when I told them about emergency care in Canada.

A heart attack or a baby coming will cost you nothing, except for parking.

Mind you, a hip replacement might take a couple of years.

As I relate this, a Newfoundland woman recently had a stroke in the U-S.

Before they got her out of Indiana her hospital bill was quickly at $77,000.

As we wait for that hip replacement, and maybe an ambulance if you get hit on those snowy roads, be thankful we have that awful Canadian socialized health care.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.