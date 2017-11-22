Scott Thompson: Wait until 8th grade, or just say no

Since technology made it possible, parents have been struggling with the idea of giving their kids a cellphone and at what age to do it.

Many will justify the decision by saying it is to keep tabs on their safety, others will say you can’t stop technology.

It’s not as if we can look back at our own lives to gauge comparison, technology evolves too quickly.

For some parents, their early childhood technology involved an old TV and game of pong.

Others who grew up with it perhaps should look in the mirror at their own habits before chastising their kids.

The best way for parents to relate to their kids’ love of technology is to remember the desire to get your driver’s license at 16.

Think of that and a telephone all wrapped into one. Now, you don’t need to go anywhere, and the world is at your fingertips.

It was the same concern that sparked a campaign out of Texas that started last March to slow kids down.

The ‘Wait Until 8th’ drive encourages at least 10 kids in their grade to abstain from asking for a cellphone until the eighth grade.

Remember when we used to talk abstinence, it was all about sex, drugs and rock n’ roll?

Now its technology that is the devil, if left unchecked.

A good rule of thumb may be to let them get a phone only when they can pay to cover the cost.

But then again, that may only ensure they will always ask for yours.

I have found the device is the best form a discipline since spanking was outlawed.

If you really want to get your kids’ attention, just say no, and take it away.

