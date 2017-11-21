Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibit showcases work of underprivileged kids

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts unveiled a unique exhibit by some pint-sized artists.

“What Makes Me Happy” showcases the work of some 20 children who attend Dr. Julien’s Foundation Social Pediatric Centre.

The 15-week program gives these kids access to art that they wouldn’t have otherwise.

READ MORE: A holistic approach to health care, healing through art

The kids take part in workshops, they also visit the museum and discuss the artwork before creating their own interpretation of it.

Some of the 50 works exhibited at the @mbamtl, created by kids attending the @FondDrJulien pic.twitter.com/odvBttuVWg — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) November 22, 2017

“The improvement sometimes could be seen in small increments,” said Louise Giroux, educational officer at the MMFA.

“For example, some children were very, very timid. At the end they were able to speak, to expand and to express, to take their place and we were like ‘OK, yes, we reached this child through art.'”

The exhibit will run until January 7th.