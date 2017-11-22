Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
We have a weather roller coaster in store this week with unsettled conditions. After a rainy day Tuesday, we will see a brief break today with drier conditions and only isolated showers. It will also be MILD with some areas hitting the double digits for a high this afternoon!
However, another wave of moisture will move in tonight and Thursday with more showers.
A break between systems returns on Friday.
Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 13C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
