Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We have a weather roller coaster in store this week with unsettled conditions. After a rainy day Tuesday, we will see a brief break today with drier conditions and only isolated showers. It will also be MILD with some areas hitting the double digits for a high this afternoon!

However, another wave of moisture will move in tonight and Thursday with more showers.

A break between systems returns on Friday.

Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla