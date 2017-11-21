London police investigate fatal hit and run
A woman is dead following a hit and run in London’s east end.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to reports of a woman hit by a vehicle near Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.
The vehicle fled the scene. The woman died as a result of her injuries.
The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Ashland Avenue is closed between Dundas Street and King Street as the investigation continues.
More information to come.
