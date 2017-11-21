Counsellor charged with assaulting resident at Oakville facility for people with developmental disabilities

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton regional police say a residential counsellor at a facility in Oakville, Ont., has been charged with assaulting a resident.

Police say they began investigating in September after receiving a report of an alleged assault at the Central West Specialized Developmental Services, which supports people with developmental disabilities.

It was alleged the victim, who is a resident at the facility, suffered minor injuries in an assault by a staff member.

Investigators say a 28-year-old Brampton, Ont., man was arrested on Monday and charged with assault.