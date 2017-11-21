Crime
November 21, 2017 2:47 pm
Updated: November 21, 2017 2:48 pm

Counsellor charged with assaulting resident at Oakville facility for people with developmental disabilities

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halton police say a 28-year-old Brampton, Ont., man was arrested on Monday and charged with assault.

Halton Police/Twitter
A A

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton regional police say a residential counsellor at a facility in Oakville, Ont., has been charged with assaulting a resident.

Police say they began investigating in September after receiving a report of an alleged assault at the Central West Specialized Developmental Services, which supports people with developmental disabilities.

It was alleged the victim, who is a resident at the facility, suffered minor injuries in an assault by a staff member.

Investigators say a 28-year-old Brampton, Ont., man was arrested on Monday and charged with assault.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brampton
Central West Specialized Developmental Services
Halton Regional Police
Oakville

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News