Stolen vehicle suspect tracked to home in Centennial area of Winnipeg

Police have a 30-year old Winnipeg man in custody after a foot pursuit that started on Pacific Avenue and ended on Alexander Avenue.

Officers noticed a stolen car being driven in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday. The car had been reported stolen Nov. 14 from the 700 block of William Avenue.

When they tried to pull the car over, the driver jumped out of the car and took off. The K9 unit tracked the suspect to a house on Alexander Avenue where they found the man hiding under a porch.

Thomas Jeremy Spence, who already had two outstanding warrants, now faces charges of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.