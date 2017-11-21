Serious crash north of London closes Granton Line, sends two people to hospital

Middlesex County OPP say a 52-year-old woman had to be from her pick-up truck following a collision Monday evening on Granton Line.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 5:40 p.m. Monday evening after a pick-up truck traveling southbound on Granton Line lost control and partially rolled before it was struck by a sports utility vehicle traveling northbound on Granton Line.

OPP say the 52-year-old woman driving the pick-up truck was extricated from the vehicle and transported to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old, male driver of the SUV was also transported to hospital by ambulance with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Granton Line was closed between Head Street and Breen Drive for about four hours while police investigated.

OPP Technical Collision Investigation were called in to assist with the investigation.