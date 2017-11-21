1 in custody after reported break-in at Hamilton’s Westdale Secondary School

Hamilton police have one person in custody after a reported overnight break-in at Westdale Secondary School on Main Street West.

School started on time Tuesday morning after the K9 unit searched the school for any additional people.

This follows a couple of school incidents in Hamilton on Monday.

Classes at St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Westdale, which was evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat investigation, were cancelled for the remainder of the afternoon.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, police said they were told that a threat had been made against the students and staff at the school.

Just after 11 a.m., police said all students had been evacuated from the school and are safe.

Two hours later, Hamilton police were on scene at Ancaster High School as a result of threats made towards staff and students.

In a message posted on the Ancaster high website, administrators called the incident a “bomb threat.”

HPS on scene at Ancaster High School for threats made towards staff and students. All students and staff are being evacuated to the Firestone Arena and Community Centre. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/qc2nzcusOK — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 20, 2017

Students were evacuated from the building and sent to the Morgan Firestone Arena and Ancaster Community Centre across the street.

About an hour later, police said the officers had given the all clear.

It’s unclear if the incidents could be connected, as Hamilton police said the investigations are still in the preliminary stage.