2 men charged in homicide of man shot in Tuxedo Park then left at Calgary hospital

Calgary police have laid charges against two men in relation to the shooting death of a man who was dropped off at a Calgary hospital in April.

The victim, 44-year-old Tim Voytilla, was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight on April 30 suffering from what his family told Global News were gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Victim in Tuxedo homicide died from shooting: family

He later died in hospital. His death was ruled a homicide by investigators.

Police said at the time they did not believe the shooting was random. Voytilla was known to police.

On Nov. 16, police arrested two men in relation to his death. They were charged on Monday.

Mohamad Rafih, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Syed Muhammad Uzair, 22, has been charged with manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information that may help the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: Two men are in custody in connection to a murder in Tuxedo Park in April. Jenna Freeman spoke to Timothy Voytilla’s family and has their reaction.