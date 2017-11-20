Winnipeg man arrested in connection with string of armed assaults

Winnipeg police have made an arrest following several armed assaults in the city.

Samuel Tache McKay, 29, was taken into custody Saturday for offences dating back to this summer.

On July 8, police received a call about a woman who was assaulted by a man with a gun.

In October, police were notified of a man with a loaded gun at a residence.

On Oct. 28, one man went to hospital with a gunshot wound after being threatened by a man with a sawed off shotgun. The victim was treated for minor injuries and released.

On Oct. 31, a man and woman in a Winnipeg home were both shot, and four adults outside the home were threatened by a man with a shotgun.

On Nov. 4, police put out a call for help from the public.

On Nov. 18, a tip led police to a man with a gun inside a home on Sargent Avenue. Officers were able to coax the suspect out of the house and arrest him. A loaded .22 calibre gun was later found in the house.

McKay faces several charges:

possess weapon x2

carry concealed weapon, prohibited device of ammunition x2

possess firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

tampering with serial number of a firearm

fail to comply with recognizance x2

Additional charges were already pending against McKay, including uttering threats, attempted murder, break and enter and weapons possession.