N.S. man faces multiple charges after alleged assault involving handgun : RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a man early on Monday after they responded to reports of an assault involving a firearm in Pictou, N.S.

Officers first got reports of the assault on Veterans Drive in Pictou shortly before 10 a.m.

The Mounties say a man fled from the scene but was observed by officers entering a nearby business and was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered a loaded handgun at the business and the 31-year-old man remains in police custody.

The alleged victim of the assault, a 23-year-old woman, was not seriously injured.

The man is facing multiple charges including assault and weapons offences.

He’s scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court later on Monday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.