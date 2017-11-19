Traffic
November 19, 2017 5:55 pm

Two reportedly injured after truck collision on Parkhill Road East in Peterborough

By Videographer  Global News

Witnesses told CHEX News two people were sent to hospital following the crash.

Two pickup trucks crashed on Parkhill Road East near Leahy’s Lane in Peterborough just after midnight on Sunday morning.

One pickup truck that was pulling a trailer with large appliances was hit by another pickup truck, knocking them both to the ground.

Witnesses told CHEX News that a man and a woman were both injured in the collision and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

It was also raining during the time of the accident.

Peterborough Police have yet to release more information on the crash.

Peterborough Collision

