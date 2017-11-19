Mother arrested for allegedly being intoxicated during multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A multi-vehicle accident in Scarborough now has a mother under arrest for allegedly being intoxicated with her two of her children inside the vehicle.

According to police, the woman had her three-year-old and two-month-old in the car during the time of the crash, which took place at Kennedy Road and Pently Crescent near Sheppard Avenue East around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

There’s no word of any injuries or charges at this time.