Calgary GSA conference hears concerns that some schools districts are more welcoming of the clubs than others

Around 500 people attended the 6th annual Alberta GSA conference at Central Memorial High School in Calgary on Saturday.

Gay-straight alliances (GSA) are student-run and teacher-supported school based groups that work to create inclusive spaces for LGBTQ students.

But some of those students attending the conference in Calgary said the piece that is lacking is straight students joining the alliances.

Syd Kwan belongs to a GSA at his Calgary high school. The transgender student said the club has offered valuable support but there is still a perception that people from minorities are valued less.

Kwan would like to see more straight students using their privilege to show they are not intolerant.

“We need more people who are straight and have the privilege to say ‘I understand and I want to help and I want to be a voice because your voice might not be taken seriously but mine will,'” Kwan said.

Kwan’s mother Angie Jones said despite the talk of acceptance, it’s hard for some straight students to join the alliances.

“In some homes I know that even being an ally would be shameful. It would be something that family members would definitely have an issue with and that’s really sad,” Jones said.

Conference organizers said it’s everyone’s role to make sure youth feel safe and welcome at schools. GSAs are a chance for straight youth to build community with LGBTQ students, they said.

“Sometimes when people are from a privileged background they are not going to have the empathy of the struggles that other people experience, Calgary Sexual Health Centre President and CEO, Pam Krause said.

“The barrier is sometimes we don’t bring awareness of what the issues are of minority rights and what role we can all play as allies.”

“This is a major transformation in society that is happening. Not everyone sees these issues as being at the forefront of what they need to do to be more supportive.”

Some of the speakers at the GSA conference also voiced concerns that it is harder to set up a GSA in some schools than others.

“I think it needs to be consistent across the province no matter what school what district you are a part of. I think it is essential that gay straight alliances are allowed to exist and that

nobody has to fight for them to exist.” Krause said.

CBE trustee Julie Hrdlicka hopes Bill 24 will add some teeth in the effort to get all Alberta school districts on board when it comes to accommodating GSAs.

“Some school boards had really strong policies and some needed more support and strength and Bill 24 came into place in order to give some more direction on the importance of protecting students,” Hridlicka said.

According to the Calgary Sexual Health Centre, there are over 100 schools in the Calgary area with a GSA.