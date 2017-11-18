Hundreds flock to Winnipeg’s tabletop games convention

Hundreds of people took part in the seventh edition of JimCon, Winnipeg’s tabletop games convention on Saturday.

The gamers filled the Bronx Park Community Centre playing tournaments and more than 200 organized gaming sessions.

“It’s an opportunity for either board game aficionados or those new or interested in the hobby to come and play some games, meet some new people and have some fun,” organizer Michael Hofer said.

Hofer expected somewhere between 450 and 500 people in attendance.

“We have people coming down ranging from families with young children, to 20 and 30-somethings to middle aged and seniors,” Hofer said. “It’s about meeting new friends and having a good time.”

The event also included local game designers showing off their creations.