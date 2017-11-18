Canadian named NATO Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security

A Canadian has been appointed as the NATO Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the move to appoint Clare Hutchinson in the role on Saturday morning.

“It is a great pleasure to announce that I have appointed Clare Hutchinson of Canada as my new Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Hutchinson previously spent more than 10 years with United Nations as a gender adviser in places such as Kosovo and Lebanon.

Empowering women is not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do. A pleasure to announce that I have appointed Clare Hutchinson of Canada as #NATO’s new Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security. #1325 pic.twitter.com/yuJMlJRFYm Story continues below — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 18, 2017

“Empowering women is not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do: it makes countries safer and more stable,” Stoltenberg said in a statement. NATO is determined to make a difference, including through our training and operations – for example, by deploying gender advisers to local communities in Afghanistan.

“We also aim to raise the profile of women at all levels within the Alliance.”

The NATO boss noted to Canada’s commitment to women, peace and security.

“I thank Canada for its strong commitment to women, peace and security, and I look forward to welcoming Ms. Hutchinson to NATO headquarters soon,” he said.