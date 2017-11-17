Suspicious object forces evacuation of Oshawa grocery store

Durham police are searching for a suspect after an object that looked like an explosive device was left outside an Oshawa grocery store on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the store at Gibb Street and Stevenson Road around 12:30 p.m.

A suspicious package had reportedly been left near the north entrance that looked similar to an explosive device. Police said nearby construction workers approached the object and moved the device away from the front door.

Help us identify the person responsible for leaving a fake explosive device at a grocery store in Oshawa yesterday. https://t.co/ijE9HlUoBH — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) November 18, 2017

Durham’s Tactical Support Unit attended the scene and officers evacuated people from both inside the store and parking lot as a precaution.

Police said experts with the Explosives Disposal Unit determined the object was not an explosive device.

Officers are reviewing store video to determine who was responsible for creating and placing the device at the location.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).