4 teen boys charged after armed street robberies in Toronto’s beaches area

Four teenage boys are facing charges in a number of armed robberies in Toronto’s The Beaches area.

It was reported to police that men wearing disguises approached victims and stole their property at knifepoint.

Toronto police said they made three arrests on Nov. 10.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with nine offences including two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon, disguise with intent and two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with six offences including robbery and other weapons-related charges.

All three teens were scheduled to make court appearances on Nov. 11.



Police made a fourth arrest in connection with the robberies on Wednesday when a search warrant was executed in the Pine Crescent and Glen Manor area.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with six offences including robbery, possession of a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 22.

The identities of the boys cannot be identified according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.