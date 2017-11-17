Kelowna teenager assaulted and robbed of sentimental gold ring

Kelowna RCMP are trying to put the cuffs on a robber and return a stolen ring to a teenage boy.

Police say on Monday evening the 17-year-old was followed by three Native males near the area of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street in downtown Kelowna.

Shortly afterwards, the victim was assaulted by one of the suspects in the alley way adjacent to St. Paul Street and parallel to Bernard Avenue.

“The suspect produced a knife, demanded money and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, the victim’s transit bus pass and a white gold ring of sentimental value,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The rough-looking robber is about 45-years-old with a pock marked face. He was wearing jeans and a red, wind-breaker jacket.

The ring’s owner values it at about $1200.