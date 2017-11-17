Man wanted in violent sexual assault in west-end Toronto: police
Toronto police have released security camera video in hopes of identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a violent sexual assault in the city’s west end.
The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road in the early hours of Aug. 25.
According to police, a 37-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her following a struggle.
He then fled the area, police said.
The suspect, shown on a video released by police on Friday, is described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 in height and balding with dark hair.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
