November 17, 2017 3:28 pm

Regina man facing weapons charges

By Staff Global News

A 24-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges following an offence on November 16.

At around 12:30 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of McIntosh Street, where Payton Shane Duke had entered a residence armed with a firearm which belonged to people he knew. No one was injured and Duke left the residence. Police found and arrested Duke in another residence in the 4600 block of 4 Avenue.

During this incident, some traffic was blocked and a nearby school was placed in the secure-the-building mode.

Duke is charged with possession of a weapon, possession of obtained by crime of $5000 and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among other charges. He made his first court appearance on these charges Friday afternoon.

