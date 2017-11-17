Alberta Health Services releases latest flu numbers for 2017-18 season

The latest report from Alberta Health Services (AHS) shows there have been four flu-related deaths in the province so far in the 2017-2018 season.

The latest numbers, posted on Thursday, show there have been a total of 478 lab-confirmed cases of influenza A and 82 cases of influenza B across Alberta this season.

The Calgary zone has had the largest number of both cases with 264 influenza A cases and 66 cases of influenza B.

Three of the four deaths connected to influenza this season have also happened in the Calgary zone, with the other death coming from the south zone. The number of deaths hasn’t changed since AHS’ last report was released on Nov. 9.

The Edmonton zone has had 78 cases of influenza A and six influenza B cases.

A total of 178 Albertans have been admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed influenza, with 114 of those coming from the Calgary zone.

Anyone age six months and older can get immunized free of charge.

This year, AHS is not offering FluMist nasal spray.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization no longer recommends it for children between two and 17 years old. The committee concluded that FluMist and injectable vaccines are equally safe and effective for children.

