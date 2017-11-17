RCMP make 3rd arrest in Slave Lake murder investigation

A third person has been charged after a Slave Lake, Alta. woman’s body was found in Lesser Slave River this summer.

Braden Eric Foster, 27, is facing several charges related to Nicole Robar’s murder, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and extortion.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22 in Slave Lake.

Robar was reported missing on Aug. 1 after she was last seen in Slave Lake on July 10. Police pulled her body from Lesser Slave River on Aug. 5.

Police said her death was considered suspicious on Aug. 11.

Police announced that Warren Kyle Warren, 34, of Slave Lake and Jessica Melinda Davis, 27, of Spruce Grove had both been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains on Aug. 16.

– With a file from Emily Mertz, Global News