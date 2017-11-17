Crime
November 17, 2017 2:04 pm

RCMP make 3rd arrest in Slave Lake murder investigation

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

On Wednesday afternoon, the RCMP released photos of 27-year-old Braden Eric Foster, of Slave Lake.

Supplied by RCMP
A A

A third person has been charged after a Slave Lake, Alta. woman’s body was found in Lesser Slave River this summer.

READ MORE: Man wanted in connection with northern Alberta homicide believed to be in Edmonton  

Braden Eric Foster, 27, is facing several charges related to Nicole Robar’s murder, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and extortion.

Story continues below

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22 in Slave Lake.

READ MORE: Police investigate death of woman pulled from Lesser Slave River 

Robar was reported missing on Aug. 1 after she was last seen in Slave Lake on July 10. Police pulled her body from Lesser Slave River on Aug. 5.

Police said her death was considered suspicious on Aug. 11.

READ MORE: 2 charged with murder after woman’s body found in Lesser Slave River 

Police announced that Warren Kyle Warren, 34, of Slave Lake and Jessica Melinda Davis, 27, of Spruce Grove had both been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains on Aug. 16.

– With a file from Emily Mertz, Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
Alberta RCMP
bodily harm
Braden Eric Foster
Homicide
Lesser Slave River
Murder
Nicole Robar
Slave Lake
Slave River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News