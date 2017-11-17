Scott Thompson: College strike about politics, not students

It looks like Ontario college students could’ve been back in class for Monday, but the NDP has dashed that hope.

Premier Kathleen Wynne, acting more like a conservative, has ordered college faculty back to work after saying she supported the bargaining process.

Students could’ve been back in class for Monday, but the NDP is siding with the union and not students, therefore back to class will be delayed in process for political purposes.

The Ontario college strike was heading into its fifth week after faculty rejected the college’s latest offer of 7.75 per cent over four years.

The faculty said it was not about money, but the ratio of part-time staff to full-time staff, (50/50 at Mohawk) plus teacher creative freedom.

I’m not a student, but I have met a few on the radio, and never have I ever heard any students complaining about the full/part-time ratio of teachers or their lack of creative freedom.

So the whole argument, it’s about education or for the students, goes out the classroom window.

This was about another union rattling the Liberals’ cage before an election to pad their own interests, as they have in the past.

Another privilege you and I don’t have, in this smash and grab society, can you blame them.

Except this time, Wynne didn’t bite, but the NDP sure did.

Making the next election even more interesting, as both battle for the same unions.