Regina police have man in custody following weapons investigation

One man is in police custody following an investigation into a weapons offence that occurred on the 600 block of McIntosh Street Thursday.

Regina police say there are few details, but it can be confirmed the incident began around 12:30 p.m. Police received a report that a man with a firearm entered a residence of a person known to him.

Police say no one was injured, and the suspect left the residence.

The investigation led police to a second residence located on the 4600 block of 4th Avenue. Police negotiated with the suspect, and he was safely taken into custody. A firearm was recovered.

A nearby school was placed in secure-the-building mode as a precaution during the negotiation. Police provided staff and school resource officers with oversight for the dismissal of students.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and details related to charges will be made public once they are available.