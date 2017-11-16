Premier Wynne tables back-to-work legislation after college strike talks fail

The Ontario government says it will legislate striking college faculty back to work, starting the process of bringing the nearly five-week-long labour disruption to an end.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the government would table back-to-work legislation in Ontario’s legislature today, in hope of returning students to class on Monday.

In a statement, Wynne said, “We have said repeatedly that students have been in the middle of this strike for too long and it is not fair.

“We need to get them back to the classroom.”

READ MORE: Ontario college faculty reject latest contract offer, but talks resume

The move comes after the premier asked the College Employer Council, which represents the province’s 24 colleges, and the union representing striking faculty to return to the bargaining table Thursday.

“I asked them to work together to find a path forward that would see students return to class by Monday,” she said.

“I asked the parties to work to resolve the issues between them, either through a negotiated agreement or by submitting to voluntary binding arbitration. All agreed to attempt to find a resolution by 5 p.m. today.”

Wynne said after several hours of talks the parties reached an impasse and that is why the province is immediately tabling legislation that would end the dispute.

Under the proposed legislation that we’re introducing today, all outstanding issues would be referred to binding mediation-arbitration.

Wynne asked both the opposition Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats to vote with the government to pass the legislation quickly.

“We urge both opposition parties to unanimously support our legislation, so that students and faculty can return to class on Monday morning,” the statement read.

The strike, which involves 12,000 college professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians, began Oct. 15 and has left 500,000 full time and part time students out of class.