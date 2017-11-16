14-year-old Surrey girl missing for more than a month
A 14-year-old Surrey girl is still missing after last being seen on Oct. 13.
Hailey McLelland was last seen being dropped off at school in south Surrey and while police say it is not unusual for her to be away from home for two to three weeks at a time, it’s out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.
RCMP continue to put out missing person’s reports on McLelland and say tips from the public are still coming in but there is not a lot of info at this time.
Officers are conducting searches in the area where they think she might be but they are hoping the public can continue to keep an eye out for the missing teen.
She’s been known to frequent areas such as Whalley, Central City, Guildford and Fleetwood.
Her family is concerned about her safety with the weather turning colder.
McLelland is described as being 5’5″, Caucasian, weighing 108 lbs., with pink hair and blue eyes.
