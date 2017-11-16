Power outages felt in northern part of Winnipeg Thursday
Manitoba Hydro reported power was out in North Kildonan, Amber Trails and Garden City Thursday afternoon, affecting about 2,700 customers.
Hydro crews were looking into the cause of the cause of the outages.
Power was expected to be restored in Amber Trails by 3 p.m.
There was no word on when power might be back on in North Kildonan as of 1 p.m.
CJOB traffic reported lights out at the intersection of Lagimodiere and Grassie boulevards, Chief Peguis Trail and Springfield Road as well as at Chief Peguis and Gateway Boulevard.
