Victims of vehicle crashes to be honoured in Kelowna

Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is set aside to remember people killed or seriously injured on Canadian roads, often in avoidable collisions.

A ceremony will be held at Waterfront Park in Kelowna, starting at noon.

There will be free hot dogs, coffee, balloons and face painting.

Speeches begin at 1 p.m., followed by a moment of silence.

The event is hosted by One Crash is Too Many and is in support of the B.C. Coalition to End Distracted Driving.